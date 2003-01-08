The StripTool is a Direct-X and VST audio plug-in fully compatible with host audio software accepting plug-in. This first Striptool is the simplest of the series and is made to let you complete or update the mixing console of your software with a professional sounding plug-in. Endowed with a basic EQ and amazing compressor, the Striptool includes also a global meter display to let you see what's happening on every strip at the same time. The StripTool V1, thanks to its simplicity, low CPU usage and amazing features, will help you to begin all your mix sessions in a professional way.