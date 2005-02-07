Various sound measurement can be performed using a various functions in the realtime analyzer. The FFT analyzer with the data record and the export function, the distortion analyzer, and the phase meter enable various measurement. DSSF3 is the world's highest class measurement system equipped with the latest technology. If you try, it will turn out that DSSF3 has many functions and is very easy to use.
|Price
|USD660
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|2.98 MB
|Version
|5.0.6.1
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows Me Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP