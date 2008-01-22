XMicroplayer is a simple, easy to use audio player designed to work with the XM radio online service that is available from xmradio.com. XMicroplayer is an alternative to the Web-like standard player that is available. XMicroplayer has a convenient, concise interface that fits all of the necessary controls, presets, and info in a small window that you can stick above your taskbar. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.