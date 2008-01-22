XMicroplayer

By SB-Software |

Download
XMicroplayer is a simple, easy to use audio player designed to work with the XM radio online service that is available from xmradio.com. XMicroplayer is an alternative to the Web-like standard player that is available. XMicroplayer has a convenient, concise interface that fits all of the necessary controls, presets, and info in a small window that you can stick above your taskbar. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size741.23 kB
Version1.1
Operating System Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows Me Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows NT Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista, Windows Media Player 9

