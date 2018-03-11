LION Magazine British Isles

By Lions Clubs International |

LION Magazine takes you inside the service to see how Lions volunteers are making a real difference in their communities and around the world. Get compelling stories and captivating photography that bring to life the impact of the largest service organization on earth. Both locally and globally, Lions are confronting some of the biggest challenges facing humanity--hunger, vision health, the environment, pediatric cancer and diabetes--to make the world a better place for all. Find out how in LION Magazine.
