Get "Kucoin All News(KCS)" and the latest stories from around the world, all in one simple app. All information is updated automatically. Super fast and very low data cost. Make your data go further.FEATURES:News filtered by source.Clean and simple user interface.Very Easy to use.Search for articles.Mark articles to Favorite.Share the article with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or e-mailOther advanced settings, just go to Settings screenNEWSTwitterFacebookOfficial websiteOfficial Blogreddit.comgithub.comThe Cointelegraphsteemit.comCryptopanic.comCCNCoincodex.comAltcoinforecastFree Bitcoinand so forth....-------------------------------------------------------If you find this app USEFUL , please give us 5 starsIf you want us to add more News source , please leave a comment :)Thanks.keyword : Cryptocurrency, Kucoin , KCS