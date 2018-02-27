Fast News Reader

* Fast news reader.* Read news from both RSS and Atom feeds.* International news.* News with image and description.* News sorted by publishing time.* Simple and easy to use design.* Save and share news.* Sync news.* Automatic background sync when notification enabled.* Schedule news notification.* Feeds are organized in directory by category.* Not only news feeds, there are many topics.* Add and remove feeds from navigation drawer.* Off line news reader even some images displayed on off line.* Store news on local database.* Clean database old news.* Search news.* Full size image view.* Photo news section.* Build it web browser to read news from source.* Most feeds are English language and have image.* User can listen news.* News slide show with image.* Enable disable news slide show.* On off sound on slide show.* Global/world breaking news from various news feed.* Get updates for recent technology, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, health, science, entertainment, economics, sports and many types of news.* Settings.
LicenseFree
Version1.5
Operating System Android

