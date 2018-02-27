ABC News 4

By Sinclair Digital Interactive Solutions |

Download
Download
The ABC News 4 News app delivers news, weather and sports in an instant. With the new and fully redesigned app you can watch live newscasts, get up-to-the minute local and national news, weather and traffic conditions and stay informed via notifications alerting you to breaking news and local events.- Breaking news alerts and stories- Live streaming- New weather section with hourly and daily forecasts- Live weather radar and traffic information- Completely overhauled app that is faster and easier to use
LicenseFree
Version5.1.168
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All