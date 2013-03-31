VIDUTHALAI : The only Rationalist, Humanist Tamil Daily in the world, is unique in its nature and service. It was founded by the greatest social revolutionary Thanthai Periyar E.V.Ramasami. It serves to secure socio-economic equality to the suppressed and downtrodden through Social Justice, emancipation of women, eradication of all sorts of birth based discrimination, annihilation of superstitious rites and rituals perpetuated in the name of religion, god and gaste. Its mission right from 1935 is to make people develop the scientific temper, spirit of inquiry, humanism and reform as adumbrated in Art.51-A(h) of the Constitution of India. "Viduthalai" was the first daily which introduced Tamil reformed script. Its achievements against blind faiths and monopoly of all kinds in social, economic and cultural spheres are highly commendable. it is neither a commercial nor a political daily, but a social, rational, humanist daily, The galaxy of its past editors includes eminent people like Centenarian of this year Arignar Anna (C.N.Annadurai), late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Annai E.V.R Maniammaiyar. the internet edition of this daily is read throughout the world.Powered by: Fublish Platform, MobileVeda.com