CloudNews allows you to stay in touch with the world by reading newsfrom hundreds different sources: it supports many national newspapers,agencies and lots of famous blogs.Using CloudNews you will never need of many different apps to keepinformed, you will have a single beautiful and elegant applicationmade designed around your iOS device.NOTE:CloudNews is compatible with iOS 4 but not on iOS 3 or earlier.Some highlights:A SINGLE NEWS, HUNDREDS OF SOURCESBored of tapping around your device jumping from a news app to anotheronly to keep informed? CloudNews is the solution. A single app,hundreds of sources: from national newspaper to agencies and lots ofblogs!FOCUS ON CONTENT, NOT ON ADSThanks to Readability engine, CloudNews allows you to read only theentire article by hiding advertising and boring banners. Fast to load,comfortable to read (*).SOCIAL ATTITUDEDo not miss the opportunity to share an item with your friends.CloudNews has a social attitude: it supports Facebook, Twitter,ReadItLater, Instapaper and Mail sharing.DESIGNED AROUND YOUR DEVICELots of news app are made with a poor interface, they are postingsfrom other platform or they are made without a real design processbehind. We have made CloudNews around your favorite device because welove iOS!(Note: CloudNews is a Google News feed reader. The price is based onthe need to cover the cost of developing and maintaining the app andthe server, while news are delivered for free as TOS of Google both onCloudNews and CloudNews Free).(*) some sites could be not supported by the engine