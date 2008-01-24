Portable FeedReader dynamically reads, collects, and organizes syndicated Web content, and seamlessly delivers it directly to user desktops. With Feedreader, you have instant, convenient access to the up-to-the-minute news you need, without information overload. Portable FeedReader automatically downloads updates from your favorite Web sites. So, it eliminates the need for you to constantly monitor multiple Web pages, while allowing you to immediately identify and retrieve new articles no matter how long youve been away from your desk.Portable FeedReader provides cutting-edge features in an intuitive, user-friendly environment. Even non-technical users can view comprehensive, consolidated information from across the Internet faster and easier than ever before. Version 3.12 RC / 3.11 Final includes unspecified updates.