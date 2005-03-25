OrangeBox for Macintosh provides a simple way for Mac users to create and publish their own custom RSS newsfeeds. From an intuitive user interface, youÃ¢â?¬â?¢ll have all the tools you need to distribute your news to millions of people. Use wizards to setup your channel and add news within seconds. Make use of advanced Podcasting and Videocasting tools. Upload with the push of a button. RSS was designed to be a simple format for news distribution, and this tool was designed to reflect that simplicity -- while still having powerful features available to use when needed. Fully supports the newest syndication format, Atom, and publishes RSS 2.0 and Atom 0.3 compliant feeds.