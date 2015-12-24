Capsa Network Analyzer Free Edition is an easy-to-use Ethernet packet sniffer (network analyzer or network sniffer) for network monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. It performs real-time packet capturing, 24/7 network monitoring, reliable network forensics, advanced protocol analyzing, in-depth packet decoding, and automatic expert diagnosing. By giving you insights into all of your network's operations, Capsa makes it easy to isolate and solve network problems, identify network bottleneck and bandwidth use, and detect network vulnerabilities. Key features of Capsa Network Analyzer Free Edition include: - Your own dashboard, important parameters in one place and in graphs -Capture and save data transmitted over local networks and conduct both real-time and past-event analysis. -Record network Profile, set your analysis objective and perform customized analysis. -Powerful customizable alarm, customize dozens of alarm trigger combinations. -Identify and analyze more than 300 network protocols, customize protocols, analyze unique protocol traffic. -Intuitive TCP timing sequence chart. -WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) packet filter. -Accurate MSN & Yahoo Messenger monitoring statistics. -Email monitor and auto-saving Email content. -Enhanced, Customizable Report.