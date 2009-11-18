This baseline scanning tool allows you to easily create and compare baseline scans. The built in reporting engine creates easy to read reports showing you exactly what changes have occurred, making the process of tracking changes quick and easy. No messy search strings or confusing filters like other products; this application is entirely point and click.
|Price
|USD200
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|440.59 kB
|Version
|1.0.0.1
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows Windows XP Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 Windows 2003
|System Requirements
|.NET Framework 2.0