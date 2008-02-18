TrafficRefine

By LoteSoft |

Download
Download
As a computer user, you need to protect your system from malicious software. As a parent, you surely want the Internet to be as safe as possible for your child. TrafficRefine is a personal network filter which is used to restrict access to particular Internet resources from a local computer. The program was developed with parental control in mind and combines necessary functionality with extreme ease of use. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD36.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.86 MB
Version2.02
Operating System Windows XP Windows Vista Windows Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All