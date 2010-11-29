Dial Engine Pro

Dialer without GUI, multiple calling cards; dials from any document or browser page; automatic redialing; audio notification; caller ID; answers incoming calls; command line dialing; it will accept and queue the dialing requests coming from other applications; logs outgoing and incoming calls; compatible with Time & Chaos; speakerphone; it can also dial a phone number without a modem. Version 3.9 can dial phone number from any document.
PriceUSD30
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.88 MB
Version4.1
Operating System Windows 7 Windows Windows 98 Windows Me Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows XP Windows Server 2008

