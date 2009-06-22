iChatOnLogin.app

By Jinx.de |

iChatOnLoginlogs you into your iChat accounts ( AIM/Bonjour/Jabber ) when you login. Why not start iChat instead ? You can, but then you have iChat.app running, which I don't want to have running while not chatting. It's intention is to have a small application on login startup and log you into your iChat accounts. It uses the iChat preferences for figuring out which accounts to log in.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size45.89 kB
Version1.10
Operating System Mac OS X 10.2 Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.3 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.3.9

