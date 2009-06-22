iChatOnLoginlogs you into your iChat accounts ( AIM/Bonjour/Jabber ) when you login. Why not start iChat instead ? You can, but then you have iChat.app running, which I don't want to have running while not chatting. It's intention is to have a small application on login startup and log you into your iChat accounts. It uses the iChat preferences for figuring out which accounts to log in.