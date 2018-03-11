Persona is the personal safety solution for you and your family. During an emergency or a potentially dangerous situation you can easily and quickly share real-time location with your loved ones. Contact friends and relatives by email, SMS, Twitter and Facebook with one tap, they will be able to track you just by opening a link, no login required.Persona is included in your Cerberus account, so if you have a license just install the app and log in with your credentials.For new users Persona is free for one week, then you can buy a license for your account from our website or from the Cerberus anti-theft app.From the app you can select contacts, organize them in groups, select which ones are enabled and set the duration of the sharing. You can also add widgets on your home screen to share your location with a contact or group with a single tap, and you can share the location quickly from your wrist, on Android Wear smartwatches.During an ongoing session you can always pause and restart sharing at any moment. The session will automatically terminate when the set duration is reached, or can be manually terminated from the app if you don't need it anymore.From the web dashboard people that receive the link can see your real-time and past locations, the time when location sharing started and when it ends, also they can send you messages to check if you are fine.If you have any questions, feature requests or experience any issues, contact us at support@cerberusapp.com and we will be happy to help!