Chat where you want with the power of GoToMeeting Messenger on your mobile device.You'll never miss another conversation -- unless you want to. Use the GoToMeeting Messenger app to exchange messages with a colleague or group from your Android device easily when you're on the go.Download the free app to start chatting immediately.FEATURES- Chat with individuals or groups.You need to sign-up for GotoMeeting Messenger to use the app. Learn more at www.gotomeeting.com/features/messenger.