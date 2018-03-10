Ktel Platinum

This Dialer simple and intuitive user interface, it is the solution to making high quality calls for a fraction of the cost. Utilizing the latest advances in VoIP technology, you can be ensured that all your communications are secure and affordable.Dialer Key Features:SIP based soft switch supported.Secure and reliable communicatio.nCompatible with VOIP switches supporting SIP.Unique anti-block solution.This is Platinum Dialer.Advance Echo Cancellation.Flexible integration with your phone book contacts.Low Internet Bandwidth consumption.Supports Hold, Speaker, and Mute functionality.Working with 2G/3G/ 4G/Edge/ WIFI/GPRS/Social Data.SIP incoming and outgoing call via GPRS/3G/4G or WiFi data connection.Works in all Countries and all Networks across firewalls.
