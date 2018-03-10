Ham Radio Logger

Ham Logger is a new, rethought, way of logging your amateur radio contacts when you are away from the computer. The app is great for events like Field Day, or even a casual day of conducting QSOs.Free with ads that can be removed with an in-app-purchase.Revenue goes towards improving and maintaining the app.Features:* Clean, modern material layout* Configurable logbook sections* * Club callsign and operator support* * Signal reports* * Power reports* * Gridsquares* * Comments* * ARRL Field Day* Many modes supported* ADIF export (*.adi only)* Log entry search and sortingUpcoming Features:* ADIF import* CSV export* Logbook statistics* P2P logging between Android phones running Ham Logger via WiFi Direct* Optional callsign dupe checking* Optional automatic callsign lookup* Distance estimates* More Configurable logbook sections* * Address report* * Name report* * Generic contest reportIf you have any questions or suggestions, please e-mail me at feedback.karson.kimbrel@gmail.com .
