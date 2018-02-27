Chinese New Year Video MakerChinese New Year Video Maker allow you to celebrate the season Chinese New YearChinese New Year Video Maker application you create beautiful Music SlideshowChinese New Year is an important Chinese festival celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. It is also known as the Spring Festival. It has been celebrated in Chinese culture for thousands of years. See what it is all about!Chinese new year is the most important day for china people . Normally chinese will celebrate this lunar new year about half month. From new year eve to Chap Goh Mei or day number 15thEvery Chinese new year is follow the circle of animal zodiac and this 2018 is Dog year Every 12 year is completion the one cycle. So Chinese new year will follow the typical year to design their greeting card according the year zodiac.In this special Chinese new year app, we have put in the 12 animal zodiac fortune for the year, the fortune animal for the year of Rat, Cow, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Chicken, Dog and Pig.We have put in as well the Chinese new year beautiful greeting card .A dazzling Chinese New Year Video Maker to greet the New Year and encounter happiness. Featuring beautiful fireworks with difference types and text colors.Chinese New Year 2018 Video Maker allow you to celebrate the season of CNY 2018 immediately These moments are the moments you want to capture your family and friends this festive season. Give your photos a creative theme with a special Chinese New Year, Chinese New Year 2018, presented by frame in an application frame this New Year 2018 in Photo Video Maker app helps you to create Image Slideshow from your mobile in seconds, along with slide time, frames and filter effects.Create beautiful Slideshow and share with friends and family for best occasions in life.Easiest and simple photo to video slideshow maker. This app let's you create your own Slideshow of Photo's from phone gallery.You select photo from camera and gallery. Also you arrange the photos in different order with the perfect background, music and animation to create a video of your own.Chinese New Year Video Maker is one of the best New Year New Year Frames Happy 2018 and New Year Ringtones Happy New Year Happy quotes Video Maker 2018 app. Use Video Maker this year Happy New Year 2018 And enjoy the New Year Photo Frame New Year Video MakerChinese New Year Video Maker application through you to create Image Slideshow from your mobile, gives seconds, with slide time, frames and filters, texture add new and different sticker's effects. Be ready to take the newest and stunning new 2018 Year Frames app. The New Year's Photo Frame 2018 is the best Chinese New Year Photo Frame. You use the Chinese New Year Video Maker, New Year Photo Sticker.Now create video stories from your photos and music with Video Movie Maker. Video Maker with Music is movie creator/video creator app lets you create slideshows or videos. Create video stories and Share with your friends and family using Chinese New Year Photo Video. Choose music from SD Card and Edit the length of the music and apply to your movie/slideshow. Preview of video with music before creating movie.- Powerful Video Maker and Editor- Professional editing tools.- Fast create video.- Merge and Join Videos.- Get and add music from list sound in device.- Photo Frame is one of the perfect ways to celebrate the New Year with a happy new year. New Year 2018 frame We design this Happy New Year photo frame. Chinese New Year Video Maker app 2018. It's a brand new gift. For you in the new year 2018 with new and realistic features. If you like New Year celebrations with beautiful New Year images, so use Photo Frame, Now create video stories from your photos and music with Video Maker. gif this Chinese New Year and Happy New Year to you.. Gong Xi Fa Cai, Happy Chinese New Year 2018 and be healthy lucky new year.