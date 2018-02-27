WROX is a rhythmic oldies radio station in Clarksdale, Mississippi.WROX is noted for having had the first black radio announcer in Mississippi, Early Wright, also known as "The Soul Man". Musicians Wright hosted on WROX included Sam Cooke, B.B. King, Little Milton, Pinetop Perkins, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Bobby Rush, Rufus Thomas, and Muddy Waters. Musician Ike Turner worked as a janitor at WROX, while attending Clarksdale High School. WROX started transmitting on June 5, 1944.