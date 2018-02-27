Use this app to schedule and book a reading with Shoshana, also message directly in real-time. From a very young age, Shoshana emersed herself in the mysteries of the Kabbala, herbal medicine and healing, the Tarot, energy work, physiology, spirituality and world faith systems. She has worked extensively with shamans and curanderos.Shoshana is a spirit worker and certified Master Intuitive with a successful practice performing psychic readings, energy and chakra balancing, past life healing, spirit medicine and counseling. Her work as a medical-intuitive and psychic has helped thousands of people understand their lives better. Having channeled her most powerful works while maintaining a thorough understanding of modern healing modalities and psychology.Most proudly, she is an Initiate of the Watch Us Rise Temple where she studies directly under spiritual worker Houngan Hector Salva, a rare position only attained only through invitation.Shoshana is also well-versed in the modern ontological transformational movement. Known as "the practice of being", Shoshana has thousands of hours training and experience coaching individuals and leading transformational work.Focusing for some time solely on women, Shoshana owned and operated an integrative dance studio bridging body and spirit through dance. A sought after performer and teacher, hundreds of women benefited from her loving and expert teaching, becoming connected to their bodies in new and beautiful ways. Through this work, Shoshana created "The Sacred Feminine Program", personally guiding women nationwide on a multi-year journey to themselves, their intuition and life path, giving them the tools to live rich, powerful and informed lives.Building on her years of experience, Shoshana founded the Creative Arts Mysteries school for men and women seeking the tools of personal power, and spirit connection. Her programs offered in-person and online internet conferencing. This comprehensive and complete curriculum taught people how to create their own spiritual path.Shoshana's own person spiritual journey never stops. In 2011, she was guided to begin studying Sanse Espiritismo under the world renowned master Houngan Hector Salva. Under his disciplined guidance and instruction, Shoshana expanded her understanding and use of spirit and magical works. This led her to be initiated in the tradition as a practicing Sanse Espiritismo Priestess.I am a Sanse Priestess working within the Gade Nou Leve Society. This society is ran by Houngan Hector, who is the world's leading Sanse Priest, head of the International Society, and carries in his bloodline the origination of the Sanse tradition. As a family member of this temple, I am given the true and real teachings of this art. I feel it is my duty to carry this beautiful tradition forward as it so closely relates to the very special work I have channeled. As a Priestess, my work is to help people heal and to find their own path. I offer classes and readings and Priestess services world wide. - Shoshana Des Chenes, Sanse Espiritismo Priestess