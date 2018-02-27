Welcome to one of the largest indoor obstacle parks in Central Florida!Located in Lake Mary, Planet Obstacle hosts multiple obstacles such as:Planet Obstacle provides a unique combination of entertainment, challenging courses and exhilarating thrills. This indoor obstacle park in Lake Mary, not only challenges your body but also your mind. Come experience extreme sports and intense adventure at Planet Obstacle!With all the high flying action, safety is one of our top priorities. With this in thought, be prepared to fill out a waiver before participating and always listen to the Planet Obstacle Guides. Stay safe and stay smiling with our various party packages, group events, and facility rentals. There is something here for everyone. So be sure to stop by and walk the sky!