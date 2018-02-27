LISTEN ON DEMAND TO YOUR PREMIER SOURCE FOR LOCAL REAL ESTATE INFORMATION.From the latest real estate market trends to mortgage news, to the answers to all your real estate questions, you'll be in the know with the help from our experts.Dorothy Herman, Dottie, is the quintessential New York success story. In only two decades, she climbed to the pinnacle of the housing industry - CEO of Douglas Elliman, the #4 ranked real estate company in the United States.