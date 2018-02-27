Welcome to Contacts3 ProBecause your privacy is important, this app does not require any internet permissions. There are no analytics or other advertising add-ons in the app. This app is compatible with Android OS 1.5 through the latest Android release. You can upgrade or downgrade your phones/tablets and be able to keep the same elegant Contacts3 Pro user interface.FEATURES* It is the best app for searching your contacts/phonebook and call log.* Unique organization search capability - you can search contacts by organizations. A Person belonging to multiple organizations will be listed under each organization.* Tabbed Browsing - view phonebook/contact list, contact info and notes on different tabs.* With a few taps, you can easily locate friends by first name, last name or any combination of characters.*App is ad-free with no internet permission requirements.* It is easy to find all calls made to any of your friends.* Simple and consistent user interface.* Four different dynamic color themes allow you to personalize this app's look to your tastes.* High level of security for your notes.* For android 2.2 or later, app can be moved to SD card.* Our user guide is always available on your device. You can read it anytime without using up your internet bandwidth.Contacts3 Pro runs on Android phones and tablets. It detects and optimizes based on your version of Android.Contacts3 Pro uses a simple and yet powerful interface to manage your contacts (phone numbers, email addresses, IM, notes, etc.). The advanced contact search interface is major improvement over the stock version.With frequent news about security breaches on the internet, you may feel vulnerable leaving sensitive information in your contacts database. Contacts3 Pro lets you protect this information by locking (encrypting) the notes for your contacts. Once locked, those notes can only be viewed with Contacts 3 Pro on your phone and not on the internet.Most of the user interface should be self explanatory. Please read the User Guide under Tools/Instructions for more detailed explanations.We hope you enjoy this application and encourage us withrating.Please contact us (support@calpanda.com) before entering any negative remarks. We will work with you to resolve the issues. We are committed to provide the best support.Usage Notes:Please note that this app requires that your phone/tablet has license for Google applications. If your device does not have a "Contacts" app, this app is unlikely to work on your device. If you are not sure about the licensing, try our Ad-supported "Contacts3" app first.Copyright(c) 2011-2015 CALPANDA Engineering LLC, CA, USA