Caller Name Announcer speaks everything while some one is calling you or send you a message, you will identify it without looking to your smart phone.Caller Name Announcer uses the built-in Android text-to-speech engine to speaks the incoming caller name or SMS sender name and contents of the SMS.Caller Name Announcer - Call Blocker also identifies unknown numbers so you can know who called you even if the number is not in your Contact list.This app is highly applicable in a situation like if you are driving and the phone is in your pocket or someone sends you an SMS while your smart phone is in other room.This app will not work if your smart phone does not have text-to-speech library but can be downloaded from play store.Caller Name Announcer has the following options:1. Caller Name Announcer - Transform your android device into a personal assistant telling you who is calling, and also announces the name or the number of incoming call or SMS.- Caller Name Announcer announces- Calls person name if exists in your contacts. If not, caller announcer calls that unknown.- Speaks SMS sender name and SMS contents if exists in your contacts. If not , caller announcer speaks the message as unknown.Features:- Highly customizes the caller by notifying all incoming calls by speaking caller name.- Enables/disables speaking caller name, incoming SMS sender name, incoming SMS sender name and contents of the SMS.- Choosing delay time between announcements.- Enable/disable the caller announcer with a single tap- Custom Settings.2. Flash alert on call and SMS - A fast blinking flash on call gives you fast flash alerts when an incoming call arrives. This flash on call is easy to use flash alerts. It uses camera to notifiy for Call and SMS alerts.Flash alert on call and SMS alerts you when you receive a phone call, text message & any other social notifications with the blink of your flashlight.Features:- Set flash alerts off time for Call alert and SM alert notifications.- You have an option to regulate your Flashlight blinking frequency.- Turn the flash alerts to ON or OFF with a single tap- Set flash alerts off automatically when battery level is low- Toggle Flash alerts ON/OFF on locked device to save battery- Helps you NOT to miss any Call and SMS- Flashlight when phone have incoming Call and incoming SMS and Notification- Can be set to work in different phone modes (Ring, Vibrate, Silent)- Custom Settings3. Call Blocker - Call Blocker can reject unwanted calls automatically. If you have been annoyed by any spam calls, or if you want to reject calls from anyone, you can just add the number to blacklist.Features:- Blacklist, add numbers to blacklist to block- Option to unblock black listed numbers- Option to choose the contact manually, from contacts, from call logs- Record logs of rejected numbers- Notification displayed when blacklist number is called- Save the list to memory storage- Import data from the memory storage- Custom SettingsHighlights of Caller Name Announcer - Call Blocker App:- Enable/Disable Caller Name Announcer with a single tap.- Enable/Disable Flash Light Alert on Call and SMS with a single tap .- Blacklist and whitelist calls whenever required- User Friendly and easy to install- Completely Free Download