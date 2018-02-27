"Call Blocker Pro - Caller ID & blacklist" is both a call blocker and an SMS blocker. It can easily block calls and messages from unwanted, private (hidden, anonymous) or unknown numbers.The Call Blocker Pro - Caller ID & blacklist can automatically block the numbers that disturb you. true caller caller With this android application you can block the number you want.Best past call blocking application Call Blocker Pro does not waste your time.By adding the number you want to the Black List, you can prevent it from annoying you.If you are tired of annoying calls or messages: (telemarketing, spam and robocalls) then "Call Blocker Pro - Caller ID & blacklist" is the best solution for you. Very easy, lightweight and powerful call blocker.1-call blocker2-call blocker free blacklist3-call control call blocker4-unknown call blocker5-call and sms blockerFeatures:- Block calls and SMS using blacklist.- Block unknown numbers.- Block private/hidden numbers.- Block a range of numbers using the "Begins with" option.- Block SMS from alphanumeric numbers.- Block all numbers.- Use "Whitelist" to prevent block of certain people.- Blacklist, add numbers to blacklist to block- Block unknown numbers.- Whitelist, add numbers that don't need to block to whitelist- Block a range of numbers using the "Begins with" option.- Block SMS from alphanumeric numbers.- Block all numbers.- Block all calls- Get notifications of blocking or turn them off.- "Log" of blocking.- Save/load blacklist.- Turn on/off blacklist.- Robust call blocker and SMS blocker.- Save/load blacklist.- Turn on/off blacklist.- Robust call blocker and SMS blocker.You often are plagued with spam messages, unwanted call, the advertising message?This application is a great for your choosing, you will not have to worry, not to bother from unwanted messages, unwanted callthis application will offer you great features such as: Add the number to the black list, store the message did not want to read in the blocked historyWith the full functionality of the messaging application, you can send messages, chat, send MMS picture ... what other applications can not doBLACKLIST:You can add any unwanted numbers to the "Blacklist" from the calls log, contacts list or input the number manually. Also, by using "Begins with" option, you can block a range of numbers with certain first digits.BLOCKING:Using the options of this tab, you can block calls from private, unknown or all numbers. Also, you can turn on/off blocking with one simple tap.WHITELIST:If you don't want to block calls from a certain number, adding it to the "Whitelist" is sufficient. Callers from this list will never be rejected by the blocker.LOG:"Call Blocker" saves all blocked calls in the "Log", where you can always see who has been blocked.Moreover, the app contains features such as notifications about blocking and a status bar icon, both of which can be turned off in the app settings.You can obviously use your phone's built-in capabilities or even ignore such problem. However, if you are really tired of annoying calls, just try this blocker.Automatic Spam Blocking with the Community Blacklist.You'd have to enter thousands of numbers into other call blocker apps to match the power of Call Control! Call Control comes pre-loaded with a Community Blacklist that's generated from Community reports and Do Not Call complaints,blocking thousands of spam and unwanted calls / text messages right out of the box.If you have any questions about the app, please let us know by e-mail: mizomas3@gmail.com