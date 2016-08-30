Customizable Homepage: You can add any web page on it, as well as edit their positioning. Quickly switch tabs: When you drag the address bar to the right or to the left, you can instantly switch between tabs. Easy navigation bar: By default it is minimized, and to deploy it drag the address bar up or down. The panel contains a list of tabs, settings, weather and more. Load links in the background: When you open links from other apps, links will open in the background without disturbing or interrupting the current application, thus they can be easily opened by clicking on an alert at the top of the screen. Take control of the volume buttons: By clicking on them, you can switch between tabs, or scroll through the web page. Built-in advertising blocker. Ability to take screenshots of entire web pages. And much more.