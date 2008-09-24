Reclaim the Web, the freedom of speech is yours on every Web site. You and others can now be seen as avatars on every Web site. Others are waiting for you, wherever you surf: you can talk to them on every Web site. Experience a new, exciting, and vivid world of chats and get to know people sharing your interests. Go get your free, personal avatar now. Weblin offers you following features: A new chat experience trough speech bubbles and/or chat windows with your animated 3D Avatar. A huge choice of avatars and the option to upload pictures to create a custom weblin. A contact list showing you whether your friends are online. An easy to go flirting feature. Speed blogging from every Web site directly into your own blog. You can even send virtual gifts to your friends Weblin has already won lots of web 2.0 innovation prices, and we are excited that Red Herring has voted us to be among the top 100 Web companies in Europe.Version 2.8.2 includes "Weblin Publisher" for easy creation of articles with optional screenshot for your blog; new client theme; "Send website" with new screenshot edit options; new features which are now accessible via chat command; and FireFox 3 compatibility.