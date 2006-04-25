Want to Make the Internet Video Chat have More Fun? And right now use our FantasticCam - A Wonderful Assistant to the Internet Video Chat. No matter whether you have a real camera or not, you can stream any effect you want on your MSN messenger, including your favorite videos, movies, animations, pictures, desktop in real time and any source stored or created by yourself. All kinds of emotions and special magic transforms could also enhance the chat atmosphere. FantasticCam will give you a bran-new Internet Video Chat experience. Now more and more people are using our FantasticCam and enjoying the wonderful experience of the Internet Video Chat. Purchase Now - Don't get left behind!