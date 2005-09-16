Easy-to-use WinPopup replacement. Are you dealing with the problem "how to make everybody get to work without talking to everyone individually"? Use CoolPopup. All you have to do is type an announcement or tasks for your colleagues. CoolPopup will do the rest. The utility is meant for exchanging messages inside the network. You may send your message to one person or a group.
|Price
|USD9.5
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.59 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 95 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP