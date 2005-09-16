CoolPopup

By CoolUtils |

Download
Download
Easy-to-use WinPopup replacement. Are you dealing with the problem "how to make everybody get to work without talking to everyone individually"? Use CoolPopup. All you have to do is type an announcement or tasks for your colleagues. CoolPopup will do the rest. The utility is meant for exchanging messages inside the network. You may send your message to one person or a group.
PriceUSD9.5
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.59 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 98 Windows Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 95 Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All