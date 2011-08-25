QuickLock allows users to quickly lock his or her system. QuickLock lives in the menu bar and is represented with a simple padlock icon. Clicking on its icon in the menu bar will reveal a drop-down menu consisting of the following choices: QuickLock, Screen Saver, Sleep, Restart and Shut Down. Although some of these options are available from other menus or key combinations, the QuickLock selections do not require confirmation and consolidate the options into a single list.