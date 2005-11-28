DialerZapper

By SoftBulldog

Download
Download
DialerZapper is a useful utility that prevents software from dialing out without your permission. There are many cases where you find out that your computer phoned a number and stayed online for hours, leaving you with a huge bill at the end of the month. This can happen either if you are using a dial-up connection to the Internet or if malicious software uses your phone line like dialers or spyware.
LicenseFree
File Size124.49 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Me Windows 95
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

