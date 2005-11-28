DialerZapper is a useful utility that prevents software from dialing out without your permission. There are many cases where you find out that your computer phoned a number and stayed online for hours, leaving you with a huge bill at the end of the month. This can happen either if you are using a dial-up connection to the Internet or if malicious software uses your phone line like dialers or spyware.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|124.49 kB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Windows NT Windows 98 Windows Me Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server