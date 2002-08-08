Cookie Pal is an Internet cookie manager that helps protect your privacy on the Internet. Cookies are small pieces of data stored on your system by the Web sites you visit. Cookie Pal remembers your preferences and blocks cookies from all Web sites or just those that you tell it to. It can work transparently or in an interactive mode, allowing you to decide how to handle cookies in real-time as you view Web sites. You can set up filters to block or allow cookies based on when they expire. A complete report is provided showing the cookies that were blocked or allowed in each session along with statistics. You can also view and delete cookies that are already on your system. Cookie Pal can start automatically when you start your Web browser so you do not need to leave it running all the time or remember to start it yourself. Cookie Pal works with Internet Explorer, Netscape, Opera, and AOL, as well as programs such as Outlook Express, Media Player, Neoplanet, and most other programs and Web browsers. Cookie Pal makes it simple to take control of the cookies that are accepted by and stored on your system.