A full-featured but time-limited TRIAL of the linotune professional strobe tuner. Runs on all your Android devices for TWO WEEKS initially, and short periods thereafter, with 4 minutes of use time accruing for each day of non-use. More frequent use requires buying or renting a license at https://linotune.com/; those licenses are cross-platform (Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android) and multi-user but limited to one device at a time.*** Please buy this port only if you are familiar with linotune from other platforms. ***
PriceUSD5.99
LicensePurchase
Version1.13.0
Operating System Android

