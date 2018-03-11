Let It Snow Ringtone and Alert

By Authentic Ringtones |

Download
Download
Set your ringtone to the jolly Christmas Music of Michael Buble's Let it Snow !You Can- Set your Default ringtone, assign to a specific Contact, and/or set as an Alarm.- Set a short Let it Snow tone as a TEXT/Notification Alert.This is the highest quality digitally rerecorded version of the Original Music.*****************************************************************SetupIt is very simple to maximize your use of this Ringtone -- Just download and open your Let it Snow Ringtone app- You will see two items 1 - Let it Snow Ringtone and 2 - Let it Snow Alert Tone- You can preview the file before making it your Default ringtone, assign to a Contact or set as an Alarm- You can also set as an Alert tone so when you receive text and email etc, your phone will ring with a very short version
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
Version1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All