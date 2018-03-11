Brought to you by the African People's Education and Defense Fund, the new BP 96 app will allow it's listeners to connect with the Black Power community. There are many features to keep you aware of everything you need to know. Send a shout out, submit your music and check out our program schedule all from your smart phone. Donate, take a survey or sign up to volunteer for our team. Wherever and whenever you are you can stay close with ur new app. Download now, start listening live and share the link.