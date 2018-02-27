Set your ringtone to the Trap Remix of Charlie Brown!You Can- Set your Default ringtone, assign to a specific Contact, and/or set as an Alarm.- Set a short Charlie Brown Trap tone as a TEXT/Notification Alert.This is the highest quality digitally rerecorded version of the Original Music.*****************************************************************SetupIt is very simple to maximize your use of this Trap Remix Ringtone -- Just download and open your Charlie Brown Trap Ringtone app- You will see two items 1 - Charlie Brown Trap Ringtone and 2 - Charlie Brown Trap Alert Tone- You can preview the file before making it your Default ringtone, assign to a Contact or set as an Alarm- You can also set as an Alert tone so when you receive text and email etc, your phone will ring with a very short version