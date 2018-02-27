This is the Official In Bloom Music Festival Mobile App! A few of the app's top features include:Push Notifications - Schedule changes, emergency information, weather updates and special offers will come direct from festival staff. Opt-in to stay on top of everything happening in Eleanor Tinsley Park.Customized Schedule - See every artist and where/when they are performing. You can also add them to your custom My Schedule screen and save them for a quick reference throughout the festival. Share it with friends using the share icon in the upper right corner.Schedule Alerts - You can quickly add any performance to your device's calendar and set a reminder to be notified when the performance is going to start by going to the artist's detail page and pressing "Set Alarm".Artist Info - Artists appearing at the festival have supplied their official bio, photo, audio,video, and more on their artist detail page.Interactive Map - Use this interactive map to get around Eleanor Tinsley Park and find bars, free water stations, food, restrooms, medical tents and special activities. Drop a pin to remember how to find your way back to your friends.Location Tracking - Make sure to "Allow" the app to track your location if you plan to receive special location based messages and offers from the Festival and its sponsors.FAQs - We include all of the festival's official frequently asked questions, gate times,allowed/prohibited items and any other last-minute questions you might have.Please note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.