In Bloom Music Festival Official App

By C3 Presents, LLC |

Download
Download
This is the Official In Bloom Music Festival Mobile App! A few of the app's top features include:Push Notifications - Schedule changes, emergency information, weather updates and special offers will come direct from festival staff. Opt-in to stay on top of everything happening in Eleanor Tinsley Park.Customized Schedule - See every artist and where/when they are performing. You can also add them to your custom My Schedule screen and save them for a quick reference throughout the festival. Share it with friends using the share icon in the upper right corner.Schedule Alerts - You can quickly add any performance to your device's calendar and set a reminder to be notified when the performance is going to start by going to the artist's detail page and pressing "Set Alarm".Artist Info - Artists appearing at the festival have supplied their official bio, photo, audio,video, and more on their artist detail page.Interactive Map - Use this interactive map to get around Eleanor Tinsley Park and find bars, free water stations, food, restrooms, medical tents and special activities. Drop a pin to remember how to find your way back to your friends.Location Tracking - Make sure to "Allow" the app to track your location if you plan to receive special location based messages and offers from the Festival and its sponsors.FAQs - We include all of the festival's official frequently asked questions, gate times,allowed/prohibited items and any other last-minute questions you might have.Please note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
LicenseFree
Version5.29.6
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All