iAC Studio is an amazing new audio app that allows you to playback multiple audio tracks at one time. This app is an invaluable audio application for the music industry, audio production, Podcasters,Radio, youtube and reddit fans, and anyone that has an interest in audio mash-ups, TV, sports, concerts, and more! This revolutionary app, featuring ground breaking technology, is changing how the world edits and plays back audio tracks.Using the onboard technology that is built into your iOS devices, this flawless app will allow you to Start, stop, fade, edit while playing, perform audio ducking, replay, loop X1X2X3X4X5 or continuous, and so much more.Many Awesome Features:Cartwall:-Unlimited cart sets-Simple and responsive layouts-Fade/stop/pause individual carts-Audio Ducking-Loop X1X2X3X4X5 or continuous-Over 50 colors for simple layout organization-Visual alerts for the last 30, 15, and 10 seconds of a cart-Notation for identifying each track easily-Change cart position of any cart at any time.-Seamless editing of each cartwall while audio is playing!-Fully customizable options on the setting page that allows you to set the individual parameters for fading rates and ducking levels- Track name editing-Visual count down timersThe Players:-9 individual players-Available artwork shown-Fade out adjustable from settings-Visual alerts to end of track at 30,15, and 10 seconds leftSmooth and seamless track importing:-Tracks from your library imported quick and easy-Zip up track files and email them to yourself or your colleagues. Open it up using iAC Studio-FTP Import with an FTP client, drag tracks into iAC Studio simply and easily.-HTTP Batch uploader, visit the URL the app shows in safari and upload your tracks fast in to iAC Studio-HTTP Batch uploader, visit the URL the app shows in safari and upload your tracks fast in to iAC Studio-MP3 Downloader notifies you when leaving the app, upon track completionOur World class support can be accessed any time from our website. TALK WITH US LIVE! We value all feedback good or bad.We offer fantastic support, visit our website and talk to us live! We appreciate all of your feedback. Great, good, or bad, we want to create the perfect app for all who work within the music industry and those who love audio projects. Whether you are a professional or a part-time audio fan, we value you and all of your audio projects. We want you to have the best. With your input, we can work to make that happen.