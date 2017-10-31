Are you bored from your pre installed music player? Here is best solution for you. Gets the best music experience on your phone using our music player. In this player including powerful equalizer, perfect music sleep timer, smartly search all music files, custom themes, it's totally free with this media player. You can easily manage your all music files using this player. This media player supports lots of media files types like PCM, WAV, AIFF, MP3, ARM, AMR, AAC, OGG (Vorbis), WMA, FLAC, WMA, M4A player. Smartly browse music files by album, artist, genre, and play song by folder. Main Features: Custom and powerful equalizer. Change song by shaking. Support Multiple Audio Formats. Amazing Sleep timer. Multiple theme support. Swipe to change songs from Play Screen. Mange from lock screen. Folder view of all music files. Smart playlist. Browse song by Albums, Artists, All song, Playlist and folder.