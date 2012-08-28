Worship, Inc. is the revolutionary new software designed by musicians for the worship team. With it you can store all your songs and chords, share playlists with band members and much more. Cloud based song editing is provided, as well as dynamic playlists which are shared around a group of musicians while playing. Remote projector control capability means you can control presentations from any PC.
|Price
|USD19.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|746.4 kB
|Version
|1.2.4.19
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 7 Windows Windows Server 2008 Windows 8 Windows 2003