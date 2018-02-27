NeoFinder

By West-Forest-Systems |

NeoFinder (formerly known as CDFinder) rapidly catalogs your entire disk and media library, and backup archive. NeoFinder keeps track of your documents, photos, songs, movies, and folders wherever they are stored. Catalog everything - hard disks (internal, external, USB, FireWire, Thunderbolt), server disks, DVD-ROMs, CD-ROMs, iPods, Blu-ray, USB sticks, and get a full inventory of all files, folders, and important metadata, including thumbnails for photos and video files.
PriceUSD39
LicenseFree to try
File Size17.83 MB
Version7.2.1
Operating System Macintosh
System Requirements<ul><li>macOS High Sierra </li><li>macOS Sierra </li><li>OS X El Capitan </li><li>OS X Yosemite </li><li>OS X Mavericks </li><li>OS X Mountain Lion </li><li>OS X Lion

