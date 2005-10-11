Do you own a Windows Media Center PC and are you fed up with having to get out your keyboard and mouse when you want to load a game, listen to internet radio or minimise to the desktop. Well no more! Lightning Ware Solutions has developed My Links which is a Media Center hosted application that: allows you to browse and open Internet Radio and Video streams, browse for files on your PC, can open the files with the default application, configurable to the way you want the application to work, provides links to minimise and close the Media Center application, and does all this with the remote control. Example users are an internet radio browser, games browser or even a simple file explorer. The My Links application comes with a selection of Internet Radio stations provided by Digitally Imported Radio.