AmoK Playlist CoPy will let you import and export from many Winamp playlists and Windows Media Player Playlists. Probably each music fan knows the problem. It wants to copy Songs of a Playlist a friend; on its mobile MP3-Player or simply only so into a new listing because he wants to burn the songs on CD. But the MP3s of the Playlist is in zig different listings in those also still different MP3-Dateien is. With AmoK Playlist CoPy von Dirk Paehl one can read now simply the Playlist in and copy all contained MP3s into any listing (to extract). Additionally one can add further MP3s or delete entries from the Playlist. In the goal listing optionally (new) a Playlist is provided.