Live Capture Plus is a brand new product for Mac OS X which lets you easily capture an entire DV tape to disk over FireWire, either at full DV resolution or using various compressed, lower quality preview formats. And if you use CatDV you can build up a CatDV catalog as a permanent and searchable record of your tapes' contents by directly creating previews and entering log notes in a single pass. Key features include: Full DV device control Advanced, patent-pending capture technology Automatic retry if dropped frames or tape errors are detected, ensuring frame perfect captures every time (even when capturing to a slow external drive) Automatic capture of an entire tape or a programmed section between specified In and Out points Automatically split the capture into a separate file for each scene if desired Capture as a raw DV stream, MPEG4, or using any QuickTime codec Compress clips in background while capture is in progress, automatically pausing tape if necessary Build up a thumbnail catalog and type in logging comments while a tape is playing Operate as a standalone application or integrated with CatDV Automatic handling of timecode resets Automatic date-based grouping of clips belonging to the same subject New capture architecture guarantees perfect lip synch Powerful yet intuitive user interface Support for CatDV 4.0 self-contained preview archives