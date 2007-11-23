X360 Video to Avi Converter ActiveX Control helps application developers and programmers create applications with converting and compressing video stream into AVI format capabilities. It also allows you to playback and preview video stream before perform video compression. The ActiveX works on most of the Windows operating system. The functionality of the product can be accessed from most programming languages like C++, Visual Basic, Visual FoxPro, Delphi, MS Access, VB.NET and C#. X360 Video to Avi Converter ActiveX Control helps application developers and programmers create applications with converting and compressing video stream into AVI format capabilities. It can convert most of the common video format to AVI format with AVI compression. Fully control the video stream. Capture the current image from the video and get some useful information of the video.