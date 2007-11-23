X360 Video to Avi Converter ActiveX Control helps application developers and programmers create applications with converting and compressing video stream into AVI format capabilities. It also allows you to playback and preview video stream before perform video compression. The ActiveX works on most of the Windows operating system. The functionality of the product can be accessed from most programming languages like C++, Visual Basic, Visual FoxPro, Delphi, MS Access, VB.NET and C#. X360 Video to Avi Converter ActiveX Control helps application developers and programmers create applications with converting and compressing video stream into AVI format capabilities. It can convert most of the common video format to AVI format with AVI compression. Fully control the video stream. Capture the current image from the video and get some useful information of the video.
|Price
|USD49.9
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|4.2 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 2003
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>