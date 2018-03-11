FairStars Audio Converter Pro is a professional audio file conversion tool to convert WAV, RealMedia (RM, RA, RAM, RMJ, RMVB), AC3, DTS, AIF, AIFF, AIFC, AU, VOC, PVF, PAF, SVX, IFF, APE, FLAC, WV, MPC, MPP, MP+, TTA, OGG, VQF, MP1, MP2, MP3, MP4, M4A, M4B, AAC, AMR, AWB, WMA, WMV, ASF to the popular formats - WMA, MP3, AAC, M4A, AMR, AWB, VQF, OGG, FLAC, APE and WAV formats. You can convert multiple files in a single batch, regardless of their source and target formats. The audio format conversions are performed without any temporary files, allowing high conversion speeds. Other features include normalization (adjust volume), and support for ID3 tags.