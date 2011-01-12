Sound Recorder

This application is a simple and convenient sound recorder, and you can edit your recording. If you have any questions or you want to help Sound Recorder to add support for your language , please email support@needom.com , thanks.Features:* Recording the sound* Save the recording as file* Edit the recordingversion.1.0Keyword: sound recorder, record, recording, voice, modify, edit, ringtone, ringtone maker, sound maker, recording maker, amrContent rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size359.17 kB
Version1.1.0
Operating System Android 2.1 Android
System RequirementsCompatible with Android 2.1 and above.

